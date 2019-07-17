Buying flowers leads to bikes for kids

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Buying flowers for someone is a simple way to make their day, and now buying flowers can also make a difference in the life of a child.

Hy-Vee stores in Rochester are participating in the “Petals for Pedals” fundraiser. That’s where the store will sell one dozen roses for $10.

A portion of those proceeds will help provide bikes to children who need one.

“I think just the joy and the independence they gain from learning how to ride, especially without any training wheels if they're at that point yet,” Ali Annamoschetti, the assistant perishable manager at Hy-Vee, said. “Just making them happy and growing as a human being.”

More than 250 Hy-Vee stores are participating.

The “Petals for Pedals” fundraiser goes through July 30.