Buttigieg supporters react to end of campaign

ROCHESTER, Minn-Super Tuesday is just around the corner. Many campaigns are making last-minute efforts to get folks to the polls but one campaign has ended its efforts. Sunday afternoon as Pete Buttigieg supporters went door to door canvassing in Rochester the South Bend Mayor suspended his campaign.

Before his announcement, Buttigieg supporters from all over the Midwest met Sunday in Rochester.

Volunteers shared stories of why they supported Buttigieg and posed for a picture while proudly holding Pete 2020 signs. The group's game plan for the day was to canvas the area in an attempt to get folks to the poll for Super Tuesday. For Dawn Welch, it was her time going door to door. Midway through she and others got word that Buttigieg was suspending his campaign.

"I’m heartbroken,” Welch said. “It was completely unexpected. I didn't see it coming at all."

Dane Laitinen has been campaigning for Buttigieg since last year. This weekend he drove all the way from Milwaukee to help push Buttigieg's campaign forward. He says he’s shocked by the news.

"From all of the briefings that we had been getting we were pushing through at least past Super Tuesday."

He has some insight behind Buttigieg's decision.

"I think it's a strategic move to help the party,” Laitinen said. “If we can go into the convention with a strong majority no matter who that is I think it better for the party."

Both supporters say they don't know who will get their vote on Super Tuesday.