Buttigieg campaign opens office in Mason City

MASON CITY, IOWA – A Democratic Presidential campaign has opened up a campaign office in Mason City.

State Senator Amanda Ragan and dozens of people attended the Tuesday opening of Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s office at 14 S Federal Avenue. It’s part of the campaign’s push to open 20 offices in 20 days in September leading up to the Polk County Steak Fry.

The Buttigieg campaign says it now has 100 full-time staff and most of them are focused on organizing Iowans for the February caucuses. They’ve also launched their first TV ad in Iowa.