Butterfly habitat to be created at St. Ansgar ethanol plant

Absolute Energy Environmental, Health, and Safety Technician Tyler Schwarck (left) and Absolute Energy President Rick Schwarck stand on the field that will become the plant’s Monarch Fueling Station. Absolute Energy Environmental, Health, and Safety Technician Tyler Schwarck (left) and Absolute Energy President Rick Schwarck stand on the field that will become the plant’s Monarch Fueling Station.

Absolute Energy says seeding should begin this fall.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 10:00 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

JOHNSTON, Iowa – Absolute Energy says it is creating a “Monarch Fueling Station” at its ethanol plant near St. Ansgar.

The company says employees will seed 1.3 acres this fall with native plants, including milkweed, to establish a monarch habitat.

“We decided to join the Monarch Fueling Station Project efforts because we see it as a new way to give back to our natural environment and Iowa agriculture,” says Tyler Schwarck, environmental, health, and safety technician at Absolute Energy. “We work all year long to produce fuel that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and helps clean the air we breathe. This monarch habitat is simply producing fuel of another kind to protect our environment.”

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Associations started the Monarch Fueling Station Project in partnership with the Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium in December 2017 to help the state’s ethanol and biodiesel plants establish monarch habitat on plant grounds.

