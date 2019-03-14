Clear
Butterball is recalling thousands of pounds of ground turkey

Federal officials fear Salmonella contamination.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 8:41 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON, DC – Butterball is recalling 78,164 pounds of raw ground turkey products due to fears of contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the meat may be contaminated with Salmonella Schwarzengrund.

The prepackaged food was produced on July 7, 2018 and the following products are being recalled:

- 48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC codes 22655-71555 or 22655-71557 represented on the label.

- 48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71556 represented on the label.

- 16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71546 represented on the label.

- 16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC codes 22655-71547 or 22655-71561 represented on the label

- 48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY FRESH 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC code 111141097993 represented on the label.

- 48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “FOOD LION 15% fat ground turkey with natural flavorings” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 3582609294 represented on the label.

All these recalled items have the establishment number “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to institutional and retail locations nationwide.

A multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Schwarzengrund illnesses is currently under investigation. Wisconsin collected three intact Butterball brand ground turkey samples from a residence where 4 of the infected people live. Experts say the infected and ground turkey Salmonella Schwarzengrund isolates are closely related genetically.

Federal authorities says they are worried that some of this Butterball product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. They should not be eaten but instead thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

