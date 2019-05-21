Clear
'Butt kickers' help environment by picking up cigarette butts

Since 2012, John Adams Middle School students have picked up more than 160,000 cigarette butts.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 10:12 AM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – What started out as a science project has turned into an annual community service project.

John Adams Middle School student are known as the “butt kickers.”

They go around downtown Rochester and pick up cigarette butts.

Since 2012, they’ve picked up more than 160,000 cigarette butts.

“It can like help the rivers and stuff because it can be like a big problem polluting the earth,” Alyssa Rodriguez, a student at John Adams Middle School, said.

It’s not only good for the environment, it’s raising money for the school.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance donated five-cents to the school for each cigarette butt that’s picked up, with a maximum donation of one-thousand dollars.

Organizers would like to expand their efforts to more communities in future years.

Tracking a wet and windy Tuesday followed by a warm-up.
