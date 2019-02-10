Butler County teen sentenced for school threat

GREENE, Iowa – A teen who caused a lockdown at North Butler High School is sentenced.

Andrew Stephan Corwin, 19 of Greene, pleaded guilty to one count of threat of terrorism for an incident in May 2018 that led to a 45 minute school lockdown. Authorities say Corwin told a Charles City High School student that he was going to shoot up a school.

Corwin has been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation and must follow any recommendations for mental health treatment.