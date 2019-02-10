GREENE, Iowa – A teen who caused a lockdown at North Butler High School is sentenced.
Andrew Stephan Corwin, 19 of Greene, pleaded guilty to one count of threat of terrorism for an incident in May 2018 that led to a 45 minute school lockdown. Authorities say Corwin told a Charles City High School student that he was going to shoot up a school.
Corwin has been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation and must follow any recommendations for mental health treatment.
Related Content
- Butler County teen sentenced for school threat
- Disaster declaration for Butler County
- Manure spill in Butler County
- Trial set in alleged threat to "shoot up" a Butler County school
- Sentence issued for Winneshiek County knife threat
- Guilty plea in North Butler school lockdown
- Butler County rollover injures two people
- Teen sentenced for deadly Dodge County rollover
- Dodge County man sentenced for Mower County threats
- Butler County man arrested for Bremer County burglaries
Scroll for more content...