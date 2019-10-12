Clear

Butler County man sentenced for stealing from a Bremer County business

Matthew Pies
His trial was postponed eight times before plea deal.

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 10:12 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WAVERLY, Iowa – A Butler County man is sentenced for two Bremer County break-ins.

Matthew Delmare Pies, 40 of Aplington, was arrested on July 25, 2018, and charged with two counts of 3rd degree burglary, two counts of 3rd degree theft, 3rd degree criminal mischief, and 4th degree criminal mischief. He was accused of burglarizing Ag Vantage FS in Janesville in May and June of 2018.

After his trial was delayed eight times, Pies eventually took a deal where he pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd degree burglary, one count of 3rd degree theft, and 3rd degree criminal mischief. He’s been sentenced to two to five years of probation and must pay $1,677.92 in restitution to Ag Vantage FS.

