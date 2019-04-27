Butler County man pleads guilty to assault and indecent exposure

ALLISON, Iowa – A man accused of sexually assaulting two girls in Butler County pleads guilty to two misdemeanors.

Jameson Alan Hulbert, 21 of New Hartford, was initially charged with 3rd degree sex abuse, two counts of assault with intent to commit sex abuse, and two counts of indecent exposure. Authorities say that while Hulbert lived in Parkersburg between October 2017 and October 2018, he exposed himself and sexually touched two juvenile females.

Hulbert reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to assault and indecent exposure. He’s been sentenced to 128 days in jail and one year of probation. Hulbert must also register as a sex offender for 10 years.