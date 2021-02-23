Butler County man heading to federal prison over illegal gun possession

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – Illegal gun possession is sending a Butler County man to federal prison.

Michael Limkemann, 35 of Clarksville, has been given three years behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

Limkemann pleaded guilty in September 2020 to illegal possession of a firearm as a felon and drug user. Authorities say Limkemann admitted to possessing a .22 rifle while being a user of methamphetamine and marijuana and evidence showed he gave the rifle to another drug user.

Limkemann has previous drug convictions in Butler and Black Hawk counties.

The case was investigated by the Clarksville Police Department, Butler County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Enforcement.