Butler County gunfire sends Waterloo man to prison

ALLISON, Iowa – Shooting at a Butler County home is sending a Waterloo man to prison.

Timothy Eugene Ovel, 54, has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to threatened intimidation with intent to injure, going armed with intent, child endangerment, domestic abuse assault, and reckless use of a firearm.

Ovel was accused of firing at least seven pistol shots into the front door of his ex-wife’s home in Parkersburg on May 26, 2020. The ex-wife, her mother, and two children were inside. Investigators say it started with an argument over the couple’s children and the ex-wife told law enforcement she had no doubt Ovel was trying to kill her.