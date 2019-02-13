Busy week and season for tow truck drivers and auto body shops

MASON CITY, Iowa - Here a car, there a car. It's a common sight to see in Winter; vehicles submerged in deep snow due to Mother Nature.

Todd Hanson of Lake Towing in Clear Lake had to pull at least six vehicles out of the snow Tuesday night. However, it's not just this week he's been busy; in fact, he's seen a spike in calls this season.

"Lots of cars, lots of tows, jump starts. Lots of jump starts the last couple weeks.

"This year's definitely been busier than last year, that's for sure. Last year was decent, but this year...if it keeps going the way it is, it'll be a record year."

Depending on the type of damage, some vehicles are towed to his lot, and written off as total losses. But for the driveable ones that just need minor repairs, one shop to do it is Custom Auto Body in Mason City.

Owner Steve Tass hasn't had any vehicles directly coming from the storm yet, but his shop's been busy all season as well.

"It started off a little slow. We had such a nice fall, but now we're really getting hit. It seems like the times have changed a little bit. We seem like we get more snow later in the year, even May and April sometimes will see it."

Tow bans were implemented in Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard and Mitchell Counties for a time during the storm. While Cerro Gordo County wasn't part of the ban, but if there is one in place, Hanson says to just wait.

"We run a back log. Once a tow ban goes into effect, you start a list and work down it as it gets lifted."

Iowa State Patrol was also busy during the storm; officers covered 174 crashes and assisted 410 motorists statewide within a 48 hour period between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Wednesday.