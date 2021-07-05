Busy holiday weekend in Lanesboro has local businesses optimistic

LANESBORO, Minn, - After a bustling Fourth of July weekend, community members in Lanesboro are hopeful the town's tourism industry will stay hot in the months ahead.

A number of local businesses tell KIMT they had their hands full helping visitors during the past few days. Kristin Bunge of The Cottage House Inn says rooms were booked solid over the weekend, a sign of the busyness creating a buzz about town after a tough year for tourism.

"This is really exciting for Lanesboro to feel like things are kind of getting back in full swing," Bunge said. "I know some of the local businesses here were hurting, and it was a very uncertain time. It still continues to be, and I think it's promising for the area and for our local community here to see a lot of people out and about."

Bunge adds this weekend's rush comes on the heels of a promising start to summer, giving community members a sense of optimism as they look to the coming months.

"June has been a really great month for us, so we're just hoping to continue that. I think, from what it's looking like, Lanesboro will be busy." Bunge continues, "we’ve got Buffalo Bill days coming up, so that’s going to be really busy. So far this summer, things have been looking up.”

You can learn more about upcoming events in Lanesboro, dubbed Minnesota's bed and breakfast capital, by following this link.