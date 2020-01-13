Clear
Businesses turn Albert Lea blue for officer Matson, who was shot last week

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - It’s been a week since Waseca police officer Arik Matson was shot while answering a call regarding a suspicious person. As he remains in intensive care, his hometown of Albert Lea is rallying in support of the Matson family.

Ahne Ordalen who works for Stadheim Jewelers says she doesn't know the Matson family personally but wanted to help.

She saw a Facebook post about ribbons being placed along Broadway and came away inspired. She is giving out flags and fairy lights to the public. Ordalen hopes by turning downtown Albert Lea blue it will give his wife and family strength and comfort.

"I thought what a perfect thing to do ... let's light up blue in honor of the family,” Ordalen said. “So when she comes through she can see that we are all supporting her and just back them.”

The items will be available while supplies last.

Community Events