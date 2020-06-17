Businesses to observe Juneteenth following George Floyd protests

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We are just a few days away from Juneteenth which marks freedom day and the end of slavery.

In light of the George Floyd protests taking place around the nation and the topic of racial inequality issues Junteenth is having a greater impact this year.

Target is one of a few retailers that have announced Juneteenth will be a company holiday moving forward. That means employees will either have the day of get paid time-and-a-half.

You can find the full statement from Target here.

The giant retailer isn't alone in marking the occasions. The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce says more local businesses are observing the holiday with their employees and their customers.

Chamber president Kathleen Harrington said, "I'm very hopeful that this painful time will cause real societal change and reflection, Juneteenth being one part of that."

People's Food Co-Op is going to observe June 19th by having nine minutes of silence at 9AM in remembrance of George Floyd.

They'll also provide one-percent of the store's sales that day to social and racial justice organizations.

Harrington added, "Not everyone understands this history and the depth of pain that comes from it so I think it's important to recognize this as well as all the history that's come behind it and come since it."