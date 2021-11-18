Businesses still suffering staffing shortages despite economic recovery

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development released its October jobs report on Thursday, which indicates the unemployment rate is back to the pre-pandemic percentage, 3.5%.

However, staffing shortages have still plagued industries, pushing some stores to change their hours and service.

One of Rochester's Papa Murphy's locations had to shut down online and phone orders because of staffing issues.

Store Manager Trayshawn McMorris was the only employee on Tuesday, tackling a flurry of new orders.

"I had like 30 tickets at one point, just up in the front by myself man. It was just hectic man. We had to shut down our online orders, shut down our call-in orders and just have physically everyone come into the store and place orders because we were just so backed up," McMorris said.

Express Employees Professional's Search Recruiter Brad Trahan said one of the biggest issues is finding applicants that want to work.

"But it is still quite the challenge out there to find people that truly want to go to work. You know when I say you go to work, we find something for you. Do not do a no-call no-show on day one," Trahan said.

Between state and private sector jobs, Minnesota added a total of 21,400 jobs in the month of October.