Businesses on Broadway Avenue are looking forward to road reopening

A section of North Broadway Avenue between Civic Center Drive and Silver Lake Bridge is expected to open on Monday to Med City commuters.

The road has previously been closed for over six months due to a phased construction project, which includes: sanitation and sewer infrastructure upgrades, roughly a mile-long bike path and sidewalk and roadway concrete.

For some downtown businesses, the reopening of the roadway means potentially more customers.

Paige Jehnke is the owner of Janky Gear and said although she has been in business for approximately two months, she is excited to see how the reopening will affect customer traffic.

"I think it will be great because people are avoiding this section of town right now. It is kind of a mess to get around and especially with Elton Hills Bridge being out, it is extra hard to get here. So I am excited. I opened two months, so I am not sure if or how much traffic it will bring in but I think it is going to be substantial," Jehnke said.

North Broadway Avenue will be open until spring 2022 when phase two of the city's project is expected to resume.