Businesses monitoring COVID conditions amid prospect of pandemic protocols

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Amid an increase in local coronavirus cases, Med City businesses are weighing the return of pandemic safety protocols.

The CDC says 10% of COVID-19 tests in Olmsted County have produced positive results over the past seven days, deemed a "high" rate of community transmission. Health experts are now recommending everyone mask indoors while in public settings countywide, regardless of vaccination status.

While there is no local mask mandate in effect at this time, Executive Director of Rochester Downtown Alliance Holly Masek says Med City businesses are monitoring coronavirus conditions closely.

"There's a lot of concern from government, from everyone, to have to put new restrictions out there and shut things down," Masek told KIMT. "It's a fine balance - people want these businesses to recover and thrive, businesses want to as well, but we also want to be safe."

Downtown businesses are nevertheless prepared to do whatever necessary to keep people safe. Many, bringing lessons learned throughout the pandemic with them into the uncertain days ahead.

"Certainly, we know a lot more," Masek said. "We have a lot more put in place - better ventilation, buckets and buckets of hand sanitizer, better outdoor dining opportunities, better ways to communicate with customers. Customers seem to understand a little bit more about what the expectations may be, and how to make their own decisions about how to be safe."

Regardless of what's to come, Masek believes the downtown business community will find ways to pull through, and adapt for the good of everyone.