Freeborn-Mower Coop warns customers about fake calls

ALBERT LEA, Minn- Several businesses in the Albert lea area have been targeted by individuals posing as the Freeborn-Mower County Cooperative Services. The callers say they're going to turn off their power unless a payment is made.

Several churches, a car dealership, and a Veterinarian have been targeted.

When Amber Smith answered the phone at the Albert Lea Veterinary Clinic on Tuesday this is what she heard.

"The person on the phone was a gentleman with an American accent and he said he was Freeborn Mower and that we owed money,” Smith said, “ He then we were scheduled to be shut off between three and five that afternoon."

Smith quickly picked up on a couple of red flags.

"It kind of sound in the background like a call center," Smith said.

She thought the time frame seemed a little fishy.

"So I hung up looked online looked for Freeborn actual phone number it's a local 373 number,” Smith said, “ I called them and told them what I heard and they said, 'no that's not us thank you for letting us know.' "

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services says they have several ways of notifying their customers but they suggest that customers verify their bill via their website or to call them directly.