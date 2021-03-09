Businesses hope for lifted restrictions as vaccine eligibility expands

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Vaccine eligibility is expanding in Minnesota as Gov. Walz says the state has reached its goal of vaccinating 70% of seniors.

Walz has said Minnesota is ahead of schedule and will continue to move full steam ahead. However, the Blue Moon Ballroom in Rochester is hoping that means lifting restrictions placed on event centers.

Owner Fred Gommels says he's asking for event locations to be open to at least 50% capacity. Right now they're at a maximum capacity of 25% with no more than 50 people.

He explained, "We should be able to have a minimum of 50% capacity. Our capacity is 250, 268 literally. So, we should be able to have at least 125 people in our wedding receptions, even right now, along with the masks, sanitizer and distancing protocols."

Gommels says it's time to allow wedding parties and other celebrations to plan ahead after an uncertain year.

He added, "We expect there to be some openings and loosening of the restrictions very soon. Common sense just tells you it should happen because the virus is being contained as a result of all the vaccinations."

The event center says clients are getting creative right now by inviting multiple groups of 50 people to celebrations but limiting each group's time to fit the current restrictions.