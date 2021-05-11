Businesses finding it difficult to fill open positions

MASON CITY, Iowa - Governor Kim Reynolds says it's time for everyone who is able to get back to work to do so.

Citing a strong labor market, a low 3.7% unemployment rate and a recovering economy, she's ending the state's participation several pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs. The week ending June 12 will be the last week the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation programs are available in Iowa. This means people will no longer receive their weekly $300 supplement after that date.

The decision comes to address a worker shortage; the U.S. Department of Labor reported over 8 million job openings nationally in March for the first time ever. In particular, the restaurant and service industry lost 2.5 million workers during the height of the pandemic, according to the National Restaurant Association.

Although she currently has 19 staffers, Blue Heron Bar & Grill owner Vickie Lau is looking for help.

"I call it the roller coaster. We try and staff heavy and if we don't need as many, we let them go for the evening. We have been working pretty hard with the limited staff that we have."

There are a few qualifications for potential hires.

"People that have the want to help others, because we're in a service industry. that is one of our requirements is that you're nice. and that you can handle some stress, because it does get pretty busy sometimes."

Governor Reynolds says Iowa will continue to provide regular state unemployment insurance benefits to anyone who qualifies.