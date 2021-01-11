Businesses enjoy partial reopening as others wait for further lessening of restrictions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Businesses including movie theaters, bowling alleys, museums, as well as bars and restaurants are finally able to open their doors to customers, with restrictions, starting Monday.

Yet some businesses are hoping for a greater loosening of guidelines to really get back into the swing of things.

The Blue Moon Ballroom in Rochester hosts weddings and receptions along with dance lessons and social events.

However, event locations are only allowed to host 10 people from two different households indoors if food and drink are served which wouldn’t even close to fill the ballroom which can host 250 people at full capacity.

Director Fred Gommels says instead of booking customers for events right now the ballroom is now booking for event sin the future as the opening of other businesses is giving clients hope for a more normal wedding reception.

He explained, “We do have probably more dates filled this year than ever before at this point in time because we've had a number of receptions from this past summer's restrictions reschedule for this year so they can have, hopefully, their full blown event. “

If food and drink are not included in the event venues can be open at 25% capacity which would be about 67 people at the event center.