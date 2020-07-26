Businesses enforce statewide mask mandate

STEWARTVILLE, Minn- In Minnesota, masks are now mandatory inside public spaces and businesses.

The statewide mandate went into effect Saturday. It's a change that many are trying to get used to, including business owners who are wondering how they are going to enforce the new rule.

Michelle Moe and her husband Cody own Flowers & More in Stewartville.

"I said do you have a mask, and they said yes, and I thought okay, can you put it on, and they didn't,” said Michelle Moe. “I don’t know how I’m going to enforce it."

Moe says she has worked hard to build her clientele. During a pandemic, business is hard to come by, and the statewide mask mandate is making things even more challenging.

Businesses that fail to comply with the mandate could face a fine up to a thousand dollars. Moe thinks the burden of enforcement should *not fall on businesses.

"I think that the individuals should get fines versus the businesses because the businesses aren't in control of other peoples actions,” said Michelle Moe

"Yes, there is a mandate, and yes, you should be wearing a mask inside a business, but I’m not going to be a babysitter, said Cody Moe. “As far as I’m concerned, if somebody is really going to push back and raise a stink, I'm not a confrontational person."

Individuals who don't obey the mask mandate could face a fine of up to one hundred dollars.

Moe says for folks who don't feel comfortable wearing a mask in her store, she can accommodate them.

"We can do curbside delivery if you're more comfortable not coming into the store or you choose not to wear a mask, or we still deliver at homes,” Said Michelle Moe.