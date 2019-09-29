Businesses donating to Carson King's campaign

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - You've probably heard the story of Carson King, the man from Altoona who famously held up a sign looking for beer money during a College Game Day show on ESPN, but instead contributing it to a more charitable fashion: the University of Iowa's Stead Family Children's Hospital. Since the start of the fundraiser, $2 million has been collected overall.

With Saturday being designated Carson King Day in Iowa, some businesses are helping King's cause, including South Shore Donut Company.

"We heard what these guys were doing, and we need to donate too. We can do the donut thing, it's a local business that's donating."

Jason Hanson and his family came over from Britt to not only get a box of these delectable treats, but also supporting the kids in Iowa City.

"We're lucky to have that hospital here too. There's not another one for quite a ways away, so it's nice that we have it."

For South Shore owners John and Whitney Mixdorf, they have a personal attachment to the hospital; their oldest daughter spent time there several years ago recovering from an illness related to Vesicoureteral reflux (VCR), which affects the kidneys.

"She had a 6-hour surgery in Iowa City, which was probably the longest day of my life. She stayed for three days and now she's happy and healthy and ready to roll."

So it made sense for the store to jump in, and announced their plans for Saturday on the store's Facebook page. But they didn't anticipate Saturday being incredibly busy.

"I said that maybe we'll get 30 extra people on Saturday and we can donate $100. The next day, I woke up and it had been shared 2,000 times on Facebook, and I was like, 'oh my, this really took off.'"

The store would donate 10% of all sales would be given directly to the cause. In addition, those who pre-ordered donuts, which had an option to send donuts directly to the kids, around 50 dozen orders will be sent to Iowa City.

"I think if you anytime have a platform - we have a lot of followers on social media - if you can bring awareness and attention to something and help do good with it, you should probably use that power."

Whitney adds that a local business that requested to be anonymous offered to match South Shore's donations.

With King's cause uniting the state, she appreciates the selflessness the message is representing.

"You see this kid that could've bought a lot of beer with his money that he was getting from the Venmo account, but he decided to send it to the kids. That act alone means so much, I think, to all the families that have had their kids go through there or might still be sitting in there right now. It's just an act of kindness."