Businesses can no longer sell beer or wine for takeout

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While we’re enjoying the lifting of restrictions across Minnesota bars and restaurants are losing a particular pandemic practice that helped keep businesses afloat.

Businesses can no longer sell beer and wine for takeout; the executive order expired on May 28th.

Forager Brewery in Rochester says it received a notice about the expiration just two days before it happened.

Server James Higgs says since the business just recently bought around 80 cases of beer to sell for to-go orders he wishes they’d have known about the executive order expiring sooner.

Higgs said, “It gave us an opportunity to try new beers and have that experience of taking beer home as well but now that everything is going back to normal we've got to get away form that. I think the experience was good while it lasted but it kind of sucks now because you're stuck with that inventory and how to move it so I just wish there was a little more leeway to know exactly when the end was going to occur.”

Minnesotans had been able to order a bottle of wine or a six-pack of beer, cider or hard seltzer with their takeout since April of 2020.