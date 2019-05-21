Need to contact a business affected by Mohawk Square roof collapse?

After this weekend's Mohawk Square roof collapse, many businesses are relying on temporary locations and phone numbers. You can find that information below.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Cerro Gordo County Public Health: Main phone line is restored so the public can contact them at 641-421-9300. The search for a temporary location continues but they say they hope to have more information about that on Tuesday.

Legal Aid: New temporary address: 520 S Pierce, Suite 212, Mason City, IA 50401. Working on getting phone lines restored.

Housing Authority: Phone number is 641-421-2711.

Cerro Gordo County DHS Office: Phone number is 641-228-5713

Department of Correctional Services: Temporarily located to Beje Clark Residential Center at 818 15th St. SW. Temporary phone number is 641-422-3831

Juvenile Court Services: Temporarily moved to the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse at 220 North Washington Avenue. All meetings scheduled with a juvenile court officer will temporarily be moved to the basement of the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse. Juvenile court services staff members may be reached at the Cerro Gordo Courthouse and on their work cell phone.

Elderbridge Agency on Aging: Temporarily moving to County Social Services building at 3, 4th St. NE. If anyone is in need of information, counseling, or assistance with local home and community-based services call 800-243-0678.