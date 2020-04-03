Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Businesses adapting to alcohol carry out policy

What was illegal for many years, is now a new freedom granted by state governments to provide a little relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 8:55 PM
Updated: Apr 3, 2020 10:45 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's one of the oddities of this viral outbreak.  Both Iowa and Minnesota easing restrictions on carryout alcohol sales.  How have businesses adjusted to this new freedom?

KIMT News 3 checked in with the Blue Heron Bar and Grill in the River City.  Their alcohol sales are down 90%.  However, a lot of customers are taking advantage of the carryout liquor, taking home everything from pints of brew to mixed drinks.  

General Manager Alyssa Lau says after years of restrictions, it is bizzare to be sending drinks home with customers this way.

"It's always a concern, like we are TIPS trained and we know when to cut people off and when we see that people are drinking too much, but thats when they're sitting here. so it's definitely a different type of judgement call, when somebody comes in and asks for a Captain and Coke. It's a weird feeling to watch them walk out the door with it," said Lau.

While the alcohol sales may be down, they have been doing well with their carryout business.  They have filled orders for nearby banks, factories and even the cement plant nearby

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Lovely weekend ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Coronas Tacos Undaunted by Name

Image

FEMA suggests only buying groceries for a week

Image

Rochester Fire Department using PPE

Image

Takeout liquor is just a call away in Iowa

Image

A closer look at the CDC recommendation to wear a mask

Image

Stewartville first responder suspension

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Shopping for groceries the smart way

Image

How often should you be visiting the grocery store?

Image

Gov. Walz Gives Update on Food Supply

Community Events