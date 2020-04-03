Businesses adapting to alcohol carry out policy

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's one of the oddities of this viral outbreak. Both Iowa and Minnesota easing restrictions on carryout alcohol sales. How have businesses adjusted to this new freedom?

KIMT News 3 checked in with the Blue Heron Bar and Grill in the River City. Their alcohol sales are down 90%. However, a lot of customers are taking advantage of the carryout liquor, taking home everything from pints of brew to mixed drinks.

General Manager Alyssa Lau says after years of restrictions, it is bizzare to be sending drinks home with customers this way.

"It's always a concern, like we are TIPS trained and we know when to cut people off and when we see that people are drinking too much, but thats when they're sitting here. so it's definitely a different type of judgement call, when somebody comes in and asks for a Captain and Coke. It's a weird feeling to watch them walk out the door with it," said Lau.

While the alcohol sales may be down, they have been doing well with their carryout business. They have filled orders for nearby banks, factories and even the cement plant nearby