Business picking up for local hotel

ROCHESTER, Minn- COVID-19 heavily impacted the hotel and hospitality industry nationwide and locally. One of the hotels impacted is Towneplace Suites in The Med City. Although its lobby was quiet on Tuesday afternoon, the arrival of safe and effective vaccines has increased business.

"Now that more vaccines are starting to come out and more people are feeling a lot more comfortable going

out in the community, our hotel has definitely seen an uprise in people we have staying," said General Manager Ryan Linoux.

Linoux had to lay off numerous staff when the pandemic began last year. With business picking up again, He has been able to bring back staffers who wanted to return.

"Business has been on or off," said Linux. "It started picking up heavily within the last month or two."

People have mostly been staying at the hotel because of Mayo Clinic.

"Being so close to the Mayo Clinic, A lot of people come down here. Since the Mayo has been opening up, a lot more people have been coming into town."

The hotel is also a place where birthday parties can be held which has increased business for Towneplace Suites. More than 670,000 hotel industry jobs and nearly 4 million hospitality jobs were lost in 2020 due to the pandemic.