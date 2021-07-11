Business picking up at Silver Lake Foods as North Broadway Ave construction continues

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Construction along North Broadway Avenue in Rochester continues to make progress this summer, but detours and closed roadways are impacting businesses like Silver Lake Foods along the route.

According to assistant manager Tom Viken, business is picking back up for the grocery store.

"As people figured out how to navigate through the construction, it has come back but not to pre-construction levels."

Betty Wilson shops at the grocery store. She says she's had no problem getting to it while part of North Broadway Avenue has been closed.

"I come around Silver Lake and so it's been no problem for me. I don't even try to go down Broadway."

While it's still a mystery as to when business will be back to pre-construction levels, Viken is confident the time is almost here. He's hoping more roadwork will be complete by the end of the summer.

Silver Lake Foods still has its normal business hours seven days a week. The store is open from 7am-9pm.