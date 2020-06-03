Business owners stepping up protection

MASON CITY, Iowa - You've no doubt seen images from across the country showing looting and destruction of businesses. And we've seen local business owners taking steps to avoid being targeted next.

CPR Cell Phone Repair owner Philip Biermann has heard from other owners who are taking steps to protect their establishments, including from those who have already experienced vandalism.

"There are a couple of forums that some of my other technicians are a part of, and some of them were tipped off about a few things. It's better to play it safe than be sorry."

He's had unfortunate experiences with burglars in the past, and is not taking any chances, as he is boarding up windows and doors nightly.

"This is everything they put their life and focus and years of everything into, and to have it taken overnight like that, that's worth defending."

Across the country, stores like Target have continued the closures of certain stores in light of looters.