Business owners hope Iowa legislature remembers them in the 2020 session

MASON CITY, Iowa - DaLayne Germundson who owns Mason City Auto Sales says he's not feeling the pinch of the labor shortage in the state, but has seen it hit other industries a little bit harder.
"I really haven't had much trouble. I know a lot of the fast food places and things like that are trying to keep help, find help,” he said.
He thinks the state's minimum wage should be increased in order to attract more workers. Iowa's minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, while nearby Minnesota is much higher at $9.86 per hour. Germundson also says he hopes the legislature will tackle one issue that is close to his heart, which is mental health.
"I have a special needs boy and he is non-verbal and yes, there is definitely much, much more that they could be doing to be helping mental patients and special needs," said Germundson.
