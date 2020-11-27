Business owners are urging you to shop local this holiday season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Small businesses have been hit the hardest during the pandemic and while many states, including Minnesota and Iowa, are putting restrictions back in place, businesses could continue struggling to stay afloat.

We've been hearing from experts for a little while now how crucial it is to shop local this year because quite frankly if we don't, more stores and restaurants will go out of business for good. The holidays are officially here and Black Friday kicks off the busiest shopping season for consumers. Local businesses have been forced to close their doors permanently. The ones still here have gotten creative with how they've continued to remain open. That's the case for ABC & Toy Zone in Rochester. "We're offering more things we've ever had like curbside delivery, I've taken packages right up to customers houses," explained owner, Steve Nordhus. "I delivered it because it's that important to us that they support us and this year more than ever."

ABC & Toy Zone in Rochester has been here for 25 years now. Nordhus said shopping local has always been important because when you do, you're supporting the entire community. This year though, it means something different. "It's hurt us all. Working together, we can make it happen," explained Nordhus. "The first three months of being shut down definitely was devastating for us."

Small Business Saturdays begin the day after Black Friday and will last through December 19th. It's an opportunity for you to show your support for the local businesses in your area.