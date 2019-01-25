Clear
Local business creates its own warming center to offer shelter from the cold

Becky's Community Closet is opening its doors to people looking to get out of the icy weather

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 10:24 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 10:25 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

KASSON, Minn.-The cold is real and unrelenting that's why a local business owner is opening up her doors to those in need.
Thick coats, hats and gloves are winter essentials and you can find many of those items here at Becky's Community Closet.
With freezing temperatures here to stay owner Becky Shultz has been busy keeping warm items on the shelves.She also sees another need in her community, a warm place to stay.

“I made some inquiries with the sheriff department and the local police department and they said they're some possibilities out there but nothing accessible,” she said.

She started her own temporary warming center. When temperatures get dangerously low, she’ll open her doors to those in need.
For community members like Daniel Ziebell this kind gesture can save a life.

“Some people dont realize how a serious situation can occur in subzero temperatures especially when the wind hits,”said Ziebell.

Becky hopes this will start Kasson’s very own warming center.

“I'm hoping this kind of open people heart up a little bit and they want to open their doors while people are snuggled at home some people are freezing,” She said.

