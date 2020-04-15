Business mentors needed during coronavirus pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – More mentors and volunteers with business experience are needed to help entrepreneurs survive the coronavirus crisis.

SCORE SE Minnesota says local businesses need assistance now and will also require guidance getting back on their feet when the pandemic recedes.

“The resources coming from all levels of government – federal, state and city – to help small business during this crisis is invaluable. However, successfully employing the right strategies and applying the right loans at the right time requires special business expertise and assistance. SCORE is a great resource for small business” says Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce President Kathleen Harrington. “Its volunteer mentors meet one-on-one to provide that critical and personalized counseling. Right now, this community needs SCORE volunteers more than ever to help small business make good strategic decisions for today and the future.”

To find out how to become a SCORE mentor or volunteer, call 507-200-0760 or email Cheryl.Thode@SCOREVolunteer.org.