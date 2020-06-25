Business leader, author says now is the time for brutal honesty

Peter Kozodoy is the author of "Honest to Greatness," an entrepreneur, TEDx speaker and business coach who works with leaders to help them overcome what he terms "self-limiting bullsh*t." He is a proponent of transparency and honesty in business and believes the same principals can be utilized by individuals to navigate this perfect storm of a global pandemic and social unrest.

"One of the most important things that I want everyone to return to right now is to be brutally honest about who you are deeply in your core values," he said firmly during a FaceTime interview Thursday morning. "Remember, even if there's a pandemic, even if there's social unrest, it doesn't have to change who you truly are and what you really want."

Kozodoy cautions that in this time of polarization and social media salvos, it is important to collect information carefully.

"There are two questions every single person can ask to instantly be more honest," Kozodoy said. "For every piece of information you see and receive ask these two questions: is that true? And, how do I know?"

You can learn more about Kozodoy and his commitment to honesty in business and in life at his website here. "Honest to Greatness," will be released later this year.