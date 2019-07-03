Clear

Business is booming for fireworks

One salesmen says this year is great for business.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 7:46 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The fourth is almost here and people are stocking up on ammo for their celebration.

Business is booming for Tim Bachtle. We spoke to him yesterday.
He sells fireworks every year and says families love to bring colorful sparks to their Fourth of July celebrations.
He says the business doesn't stop the day of the celebration.

“A lot of business on the third and the fourth and to help celebrate this festive moment the celebration of July Fourth,” He said.

A reminder for people in Minnesota, if the fireworks you have shoot in the air and or explode, they’re illegal.
Amateurs in Iowa can shoot those types of pyrotechnics off depending on the location and local ordinances.

