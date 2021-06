ROCHESTER, Minn. – Crews responded to a business fire in Rochester late Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the corner of 5th Street NW and 2nd Avenue NW. Six fire engines were seen battling the blaze. The Rochester Fire Department says no one was inside the building and there were no injuries.

The first report of the fire came in just before 5:30 pm. The flames have now been extinguished and the cause of the fire is under investigation.