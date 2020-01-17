Clear
Business as usual for RPT during winter storm

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Rochester Public Transit isn’t letting snow and ice stop it from running routes.

RPT says safety is always a primary concern so the department coordinates with public works to help keep the main transit lines clear of snow to allow drivers to do their jobs as safely as possible.

Communications coordinator Nick Lemmer says during peak periods there are nearly 50 buses on the roadways and it’s only under very rate and extreme conditions when services is delayed or suspended.

Lemmer does say the system is asking passengers for helping to make travel easier for bus drivers.

He explained, “We find it especially difficult on hilly surfaces to get going so we ask our riders to either wait at the bottom or top of the hills so that we can pick them up on a day like today.”

The transit system says if you want to track your bus in real time you can download RPT’s mobile app to see if there are any delays.

