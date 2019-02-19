Clear
Business and residents running out of room to put snow

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 8:30 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- Many people are running out of room to shovel or plow the snow and more is on the way. That’s sending business owners in to a panic.
“We’re getting pretty full out here,” said Deann Waitek, owner of Ames Photo Portrait and Imaging.
The pile sitting on the south part of the parking lot is looking more and more like a mountain. She fears if we get much more she’s going to have to spend the money to move the pile.
“Hopefully I don’t have to pay to have it hauled,” she said.
And with more snow this week, moving it just means starting over with plowing the snow in to a big pile.
“It’s piling up pretty fast these last couple of storms,” said Trevor Elwood of Larry Elwood Construction. “It does seem like we have had to move maybe a little more snow than normal but it’s only happen in the last month or so.”
Deann has moved her pile before because of the amount of snow saying it costs around $90.
“You never lie to spend more money than you have to on that kind of thing,” she said. “But it happens and you have to do what you have to do.”

