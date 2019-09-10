Business already seeing success with Puerto Rico worker recruitment initiative

FOREST CITY, Iowa - KIMT News 3 has been following an effort to bring employees and their families from Puerto Rico to 6 counties in North Iowa in order to fill job openings and opportunities at a better life.

Now we're seeing how one Forest City construction company is benefitting from the program, and Avance USA, who is leading the initiative along with members of the North Central Iowa Alliance, is sharing with other communities in North Iowa.

"Workforce has actually been a huge impact in retaining and recruiting business to the counties."

Melissa Michaelis is with Winn Worth Betco, one member in the Alliance, and has been working with Avance USA for recruitment.

"The conditions down there I hear are not very attainable for someone that would like to raise a family or start their life as a newlywed. We encourage them to try life in Iowa."

Kingland Construction recently hired a worker originally from Puerto Rico. Eric Kingland is the founder and president of the company, and so far, the program has been a boon for them. And he has some positive traits that makes him stick out, like being open to try something new, apt to travel, and is someone they can rely on.

"From a bottom line stand point, all of my staff are saying he's fitting in well. And he is bilingual, so that helps substantially. And is a hard working guy like many that we have."

He's an advocate for the program, and is encouraging other employers will consider being a part of it.

"It's been a good experience, and we will probably add more people."

As a way to help recruits find housing, Beth Bilyeu with Forest City Economic Development says that they, along with the individual's employer, will help newcomers pay at least the first month's of rent, in order for them to get established in the community.