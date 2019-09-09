Bushel Boy Farms set to break ground Wednesday on $35M facility in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Minnesota company plans to break ground Wednesday on a northern Iowa facility for growing tomatoes.
The North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation says the $35 million Bushel Boy Farms facility in Mason City will bring about 50 jobs to northern Iowa. The first harvest from the 50-acre (20.2-hectare) operation is expected in December 2020.
Bushel Boy is based on Owatonna, Minnesota.
