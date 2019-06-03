Clear

Bushel Boy Farms expanding into Mason City

Reaction to Monday's announcement

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: Katie Huinker

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's one of the largest economic development projects north Iowa has seen in the last several years. Announced on Monday, Owatonna based Bushel Boy Farms is proposing an expansion into Mason City. The company grows vine ripened tomatoes and sells them locally. A large greenhouse would be built just off 43rd Street in Mason City, directly east of Alliant Energy Headquarters, south of the Avenue of the Saints.
“I think that's going to be awesome,” Carolyn Ferch likes tomatoes but is picky about her produce, “I make sure it's crisp and fresh, that's important to me.”
So she is happy to hear about the hydroponic farm coming to Mason City. As is Chad Schreck, the man behind the deal with Bushel Boy Farms.
“It's a win-win for everyone. We've gotten positive feedback from pretty much everyone we've talked to,” says Chad Schreck, President and CEO of the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation.
The project is expected to create 50 to 100 new jobs in the area. It’s a positive thing, as long as they can fill them.
“We've got quite a few jobs that need to be filled in our current facilities so there's always that challenge that we are trying to weigh,” says Scheck
But he is confident the hype around this project will draw applicants.
“It seems as we have these new projects and larger scale job opportunities, people really flock to that.”
When it comes to incentives provided by Mason City, on Tuesday the city council will discuss the possibility of a new service road that would serve Bushel Boy Farms and future developments.
“This new road will open up further economic development for us near the site so it's going deeper into an area by the Avenue that currently doesn't have great road access,” says Schreck.
If approved the road would cost the city a couple hundred thousand dollars.
“I'm glad they're coming and I wish them the best of luck,” says Ferch.
North Iowa food shelves could benefit from this project as well. All tomatoes that aren't quite up to par are donated to local pantries twice a week. The project is expected to cost $35 million. The goal is to be operational by this time next year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Muggy and storms for Tuesday, some severe
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bushel Boy Proposes Expansion

Image

New Fire Station After Tornado

Image

School liaison teaching lessons for parents to fight the 'summer slide'

Image

Man reunited with his first car

Image

Motorcyclists talk about safety on the roads

Image

Update on tornado damage in Floyd County

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/3

Image

Summer lunch program starts in Mason City

Image

New Mayo Civic Center governing board

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 9

Community Events