Bushel Boy Farms brings jobs to North Iowa

Company President Steve Irland says Mason City was chosen for the site of their 50 acre facility for many reasons.

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 9:13 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

MASON CITY, IA- Wednesday Bushel Boy Farms broke ground in Mason City. Company President Steve Irland says Mason City was chosen for the site of their 50 acre facility for many reasons.
"We choose this area because of land availability, economic support, availability of a strong workforce, and the willingness to collaborate where all important factors in coming to Mason City," Irland said.
The $35 million project will increase production by 50 percent and that means people are going to be needed.

"Growing tomatoes in a greenhouse environment year around is also a highly technical job,” Irland said so we will be looking for skilled people that have some experience but also have an education in agriculture , horticulture or agronomy."///
Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel welcomed Bushel Boy Farms to the area before the ground breaking ceremony. He says this one of many companies interested in Mason City.
“There is a lot happening in Mason City,” Schickel “There are 20 to invested millions into our economy,”
The facility is expected to be completed in October of 2020. Irland says they are also planning on expanding their Owatonna location by four and a half acres.

