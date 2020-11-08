Bush calls election 'fair' and outcome `clear'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President George W. Bush says the American people “can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.”

He says in a statement that “no matter how you voted, your vote counted.” And Bush says President Donald Trump has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges, with any unresolved issues to be “properly adjudicated.”

Bush says now is the time when “we must come together for the sake of our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future.”

Bush says he's spoken with Joe Biden and thanked the president-elect for what Bush says was “the patriotic message” in Biden's national address on Saturday night after being declared the election winner.

Bush says in a statement that while he and Biden have political differences, the former president says he knows Biden “to be a good man who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country.”

_

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE TRANSITION

Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States. The inauguration is in January.

Read more:

— Americans pivot from red-hot Trump to Biden’s seasoned cool

— Trump, who never admits defeat, mulls how to keep up fight

— Message of Election 2020: Trump lost, but Trumpism did not

— Fight for Senate control awaits in Georgia after Biden’s win