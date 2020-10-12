Bus tour promotes early voting

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a phrase thrown out quite a bit this year by both parties, this election is one of the most important in our lifetimes.

Iowa Democrats are reminding folks how they can vote early and they're doing it with a big bus. The 'Vote Early Express' motored its way into Mason City this afternoon, stopping at local party headquarters.

They want to remind folks to get their absentee ballot in and even vote early down at the courthouse.

Lauren Dillon with the Biden campaign says voters are taking the message to heart.

"We've seen tons and tons of lines in person in audtor's offices across the state but we've also seen thousands and thousands of Iowans already turning in their ballot via mail as well," said Dillon.

Early voting in Iowa began last monday.

Republicans are also urging folks to come out and vote early. Iowa GOP has put together a guide for folks who want to vote early or request absentee ballots. You can visit their page here.