ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Transit has suspended all bus routes.
As of 8 pm Tuesday, all transit service stopped. RPT says its buses are experiencing mechanical problems due to the extreme cold.
If you are waiting for a bus, call call RPT dispatch at 507-328-7433 and a vehicle will be dispatched to your location.
Related Content
- Bus service suspended in Rochester
- Rochester Public Transit: Expect delays in bus service
- School bus accident in Rochester
- New shopping service in Rochester
- Car/bus collision in Rochester Monday.
- Republican bus tour stops in Rochester
- Three Rochester bus stands are relocating
- Rochester bus routes change for holidays
- Suspended driver leads Rochester police to drug arrest
Scroll for more content...