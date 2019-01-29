Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Bus service suspended in Rochester

Extreme cold causing mechanical problems.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 8:20 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 8:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Transit has suspended all bus routes.

As of 8 pm Tuesday, all transit service stopped. RPT says its buses are experiencing mechanical problems due to the extreme cold.

If you are waiting for a bus, call call RPT dispatch at 507-328-7433 and a vehicle will be dispatched to your location.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
-21° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -28°
Feels Like: -55°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
-26° wxIcon
Hi: -8° Lo: -29°
Feels Like: -53°
Austin
Overcast
-20° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -28°
Feels Like: -47°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
-20° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -28°
Feels Like: -50°
Rochester
Overcast
-23° wxIcon
Hi: -8° Lo: -30°
Feels Like: -53°
Tracking life threatening cold and a warm up for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

600 live fire

Image

Keeping Kids Busy During Snow Days

Image

Tracking the Continuation of Dangerous Cold - Frostbite Within 10min

Image

North Iowa Bulls' Wagner signs NAHL tender

Image

Creativity Helps Heat a Home

Image

Working from home

Image

Fighting fires in the cold

Image

Historic Deep Freeze?

Image

Cold weather carbon monoxide dangers

Image

Keeping pets safe in the cold

Community Events