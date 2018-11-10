Clear

Bus service planned between Mayo campuses in Albert Lea and Austin

Announced start is in January 2019.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 4:20 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 4:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – SMART Transit is announcing a new Mayo shuttle service between Albert Lea and Austin.

Continual round trips between 8 am and 5 pm are expected to being in January 2019 between the Mayo Clinic Health System campuses in each city.

“Austin and Albert Lea share a long history of interaction between our communities and ensuring transit options exist for patients from both Cities helps support quality health care accessibility,” says Austin City Administrator Craig Clark. “We appreciate the partnership that allows for this connection between Mayo facilities and hope that it can lead to other ridership options as we build the program. MNDOT and SMART’s recognition of this need is greatly appreciated.”

The shuttle service will cost $3 one-way and is a partnership of SMART Transit, the cities of Albert Lea and Austin, Freeborn and Mower counties, Mayo Clinic Health System, and Riverland Community College.

