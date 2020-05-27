ROCHESTER, Minn. – Bus service is expanding in Rochester as the economy starts to open back up.

Rochester Public Transit (RPT) went to a limited schedule in mid-April after ridership plummeted more than 90 percent compared to 2019. The bus company says a modest increase in riders since mid-May has led them to reintroduce “Core Service,” a schedule comprised of six neighborhood routes running seven days a week and frequent weekday service from four park-and-ride locations.

RPT is also asking customers to fill out a survey posted on the company website, explaining when they might return to using public transit and what policies and practices do they want to protecting the health and safety.

“The goal is to operate the safest transit system possible for the benefit of our customers,” says RPT spokesperson Nick Lemmer. “Agencies around the country are wrestling with what transit service may look like in the future. Feedback from our Rochester transit riders will help us make a plan that works for them.”

RPT says since the outbreak of coronavirus in Rochester, they have implemented policies like suspending fare collection, rear door boarding, daily disinfecting of vehicles, frequent wipe downs, and a passenger face-covering requirement. RPT says none of its operating staff has reported a case of COVID-19.

The survey will be open until June 15. A link to the online survey and current bus schedules is available by clicking here.