Bus drivers hold tiny parade for coworker battling stage 4 cancer

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 4:07 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - During these difficult times the love and resilience of the Rochester community is still finding a way to shine through.

While the coronavirus pandemic is forcing us to keep our distance from one another First Student bus drivers still found a way to show support for a coworker battling stage 4 cancer.

Car horns sounded out for Steve Wilson on Friday as a tiny parade marched through his culdesac.

Watching from his driveway Wilson said, "I'm kind of overwhelmed to see this much support from a lot of people I haven't seen for a long time."

Buses and cars honked their horns to surprise the man who has meant so much to the community.

Wilson's wife Kris helped organize the event. She said, "This man is truly loved by so many. All I had to do was mention it and people showed up!"

It's another memory Wilson will carry with him of a job that's changed not only his life but the lives of students in Rochester.

"I hope I played an important part in their life too in showing that there are some good adults there too that aren't hollering at you all the time," added Wilson.

Wilson just celebrated his 68th birthday last week.

