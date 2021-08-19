Tour bus carrying group Blues Traveler crashes in SE Minnesota, lead singer among the injured

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - A bus carrying members of the musical group Blues Traveler crashed Thursday morning and lead singer John Popper was among the injured.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash on I-90 at milepost 253 when the motorcoach lost control and entered the median.

The band is scheduled to play in Rochester on Friday night.

Popper, David Derrick and Mateo Rodriquez all suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized in Winona.

"We are all very grateful to be alive," Popper posted on Facebook.